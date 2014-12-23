Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on refusal of non-aligment status of Ukraine

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the proposal of the President adopted a law providing for the refusal of the country's non-aligned status and resume the course to join NATO. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, 303 MP with the necessary minimum of 226 votes supported the decision at a meeting of parliament.

It is expected that the law will come into force on the next day of its publication in the official press.

The purpose of the document is to provide an additional mechanism for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and protection of the independence of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Poroshenko said earlier that the non-aligned status of the country could not guarantee the safety of the country and it needs to be repealed.The head of state noted that the decision to join the Alliance will be taken by the Ukrainian people in a referendum.Non-aligned status since 2010 has been registered in the law on principles of foreign policy and priorities of national interests of Ukraine.