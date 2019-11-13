Venice declares state of emergency due to floods - VIDEO

The mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro declared a state of disaster in the Italian city due to floods and the predicted deterioration of the weather, Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

Brugnaro, standing knee-deep in water in the Piazza San Marco, said that heavy rains caused serious damage to Venice.

According to him, the water level reached 1.8 m.

"The situation is dramatic," the mayor said.

According to local press, the Central Venetian square of San Marco was flooded by more than one meter for the sixth time in 1200 years.

Most of Italy has recently been subjected to heavy rains. Bad weather is also predicted throughout the country in the coming days.