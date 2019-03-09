Venezuelan vice president: Power outage caused by cyber attack

© ScoopNest https://report.az/storage/news/b9e04516e02f03a132653f0db6ecdac9/674b4eb2-46a5-4f66-b400-4bbe4ee840f2_292.jpg

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Power outage across Venezuela occurred as a result of a cyber attack, Vice President for Communications Jorge Rodriguez said on Friday, Report informs citing TASS.

"A cyber attack targeted the automatic control system at the hydroelectric power station," Rodriguez said. "In response to the attack, the power station's operation was temporarily shut down, which led to interruptions in electricity supply," he added.

Rodriguez said that the cyber attack may have been carried out from the United States.