Venezuelan Consulate in Ecuador stormed by intruders

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Seven attackers stormed the Venezuelan consulate building in the city of Guayaquil in western Ecuador and stole money from it, Report informs citing Sputnik Internationa.

The perpetrators threatened diplomatic personnel and visitors with firearms.

Venezuelan Consul General Fernando Bello wrote on social media that there were four men and three women among the intruders. They attacked several diplomatic workers and called them Chavists.

The consul general said that the stolen money was a consular service fee. The diplomat called the sum insignificant.

Earlier, the Venezuelan FM Jorge Arreas said that unknowns intruded into the territory of the Venezuelan embassy in Costa Rica.