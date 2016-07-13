Venezuelan army takes control of food and medicine distribution

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military in Venezuela took control of five major ports of the country and began to coordinate the distribution of food and medicine by the decree of President Nicolas Maduro, Report informs citing the BBC.

President Maduro ordered the creation of a new body that will govern the purchase, sale and distribution of food, medicines, personal care products and cleaning agents. The new department was headed by the Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino. One of the goals of the department will be checking the number of imported foreign food in Venezuela.

On July 10, 35 thousand Venezuelans have arrived in neighboring Colombia to purchase essential goods, which have become in their country a deficit. People took advantage of the decision of the Government of Maduro to open the border for 14 hours, which was closed in August 2015.

Also last week, about 500 women from Venezuela broke through the cordons of border to buy food in Colombia.