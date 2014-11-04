​Venezuelan Air Force shoots down an unidentified aircraft violated the airspace of the country

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan Air Force shot down an unidentified aircraft violated the airspace of the country in the state of Apure, which borders with Colombia. Report informs citing ITAR-Tass, this was stated by the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who at the same time heads the Operational Strategic Command of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces.

" Air intruder King-200 were shot down in the state of Apure", stated General on his Twitter page, adding a photo of American manufactured twin-engine plane wreckage.

Venezuelan National Assembly adopted the law in May 2012 on the protection of air space, allowing the armed forces to shoot down aircraft that do not meet the landing requirement of military pilots.