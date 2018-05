Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuela has lost its right to vote in the United Nations General Assembly because of the non-payment of its contributions, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Apart from Venezuela, the Central African Republic, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Grenada, Libya, Suriname and Yemen are in the same situation.

Venezuela was previously deprived of the right to vote in the UN in 2017.