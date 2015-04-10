Venezuela Gathers Over 10 Million Signatures Against US Sanctions

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ A total of almost 10.5 million signatures against the document have been gathered in Venezuela alone, Cabello said on Thursday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on his country's citizens to collect ten million signatures for a petition against Obama's executive order on March 31.

Report informs citing Sputnik News,Obama said Venezuela poses a threat to US national security and sanctioned seven Venezuelan officials who Washington believes were involved in human rights abuses during the 2014 mass demonstrations in Venezuela on March 9.

Maduro has said that his country's government will take the signatures gathered against the US executive order to the Summit of the Americas in Panama, which starts on Friday and will run for two days.

The Summit of the Americas is a gathering of leaders from the Western Hemisphere to jointly address and develop policy solutions to urgent challenges in the region.