Vatican officially recognizes Palestine in treaty

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Vatican has officially recognized Palestine in a new treaty finalized on Wednesday.

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, the treaty, which has yet to be signed, marks a change in the Holy See's official diplomatic recognition from the Palestine Liberation Organization to the State of Palestine.

The Vatican state said in a statement the agreement will be submitted to respective authorities for approval ahead of the setting of a date in the near future for it to be signed.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet Pope Francis on Saturday.