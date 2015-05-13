 Top
    Vatican officially recognizes Palestine in treaty

    Treaty marks change in diplomatic relations to State of Palestine from Palestinian Liberation Organization

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Vatican has officially recognized Palestine in a new treaty finalized on Wednesday.

    Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, the treaty, which has yet to be signed, marks a change in the Holy See's official diplomatic recognition from the Palestine Liberation Organization to the State of Palestine.

    The Vatican state said in a statement the agreement will be submitted to respective authorities for approval ahead of the setting of a date in the near future for it to be signed.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet Pope Francis on Saturday.

