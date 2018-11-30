 Top
    Vandals attack house of Vice-Chancellor of Germany

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of November 30, the house of the German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz was attacked by vandals, Report informs citing the Spiegel. By the information, the incident occurred in the Altona, Hamburg. According to police, a group of about 14 people first set fire to the tire at the porch of the building, and then began to throw cans at the walls. After that, the attackers= fleed the scene. Currently, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

