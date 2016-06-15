Uzbekistan temporarily closes borders for 4 countries

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Uzbekistan temporarily restricted the passage of citizens and transport from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Report informs referring to the Russian RBC.

The ban will be effective from 15 to 25 June, at which time the country will host the SCO summit, the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan said.

But for the residents of the exclave Barak Kara-Suu district of Osh region (an area of Kyrgyzstan, located in Uzbekistan) has been made an exception. They will be able to cross the border in the former regime.

The information did not specify what has caused the decision of the authorities of Uzbekistan. Besides these four countries, Uzbekistan also borders Afghanistan.

On June 23-24, anniversary summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held in Tashkent. As CA-NEWS informs citing the press service of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, the security measures will be strengthened during the summit. So, in some streets of Tashkent traffic movement was restricted.