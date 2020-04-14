Top

Uzbekistan’s coronavirus tally exceeds 1,000

Another 56 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uzbekistan, Report says, citing Health Ministry of the country.

According to the information, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan has reached 1,054, resulting in 4 deaths and 1054 recovering.

Notably, Uzbekistan, which is a Central Asian country, confirmed the first case of coronavirus on March 15.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 925 000globally, resulting in more than 452 178 recoveries and 119 718 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

