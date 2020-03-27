 Top

Uzbekistan reports its first coronavirus death

A 72-year-old resident of Namangan city died due to complications as a result of infection

The Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan has recorded the first death of a patient infected with the coronavirus. A 72-year-old resident of Namangan city died due to complications as a result of infection, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the Press Secretary of the Health Ministry Furkat Sanaev, a 72-year-old Namangan resident contracted the COVID-19 from his daughter, who returned from Turkey. “The deceased received treatment many years for diabetes and acute heart failure, some time ago, he suffered a heart attack.”

