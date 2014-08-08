USA to strike on the positions of the Islamists in Iraq

Baku. August 8. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama gave the order to apply point air strikes on militant positions of the terrorist group "Islamic Caliphate" (formerly "The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant", LIH) on the territory of Iraq , if necessary. Report informs, citing to Lenta.ru.

According to President Obama, it is necessary to "prevent a potential act of genocide".

Obama said about the need to protect American workers, as well as civilians.

Airstrike will be the first combat operations after the withdrawal of United States troops from the country in 2011. In this regard, Obama stressed that US land forces will not return to Iraq.

LIH militants launched an attack in June 2014. On June 29 militant group that seized a part of the territory of Iraq and Syria, proclaimed the establishment of the Caliphate.

Abdallah Ibrahim al-Samarai, also known as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was declared as its militant leader and caliph.