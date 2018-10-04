US withdraws from optional protocol to Vienna Convention

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United States on Wednesday exited an amendment to the Vienna Convention focused on dispute resolution, National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

Report informs citing Anadolu that the withdrawal comes after Palestine's decision to sue Washington in an international court.

National Security Advisor John Bolton said the U.S. "will not sit idly by as baseless politicized claims are brought against us” after Palestine initiated a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice for Washington's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city of Jerusalem.

Despite exiting the agreement's "optional protocol" Bolton maintained Washington would remain a party to the wider Vienna Convention.