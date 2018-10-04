 Top
    Close photo mode

    US withdraws from optional protocol to Vienna Convention

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United States on Wednesday exited an amendment to the Vienna Convention focused on dispute resolution, National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

    Report informs citing Anadolu that the withdrawal comes after Palestine's decision to sue Washington in an international court.

    National Security Advisor John Bolton said the U.S. "will not sit idly by as baseless politicized claims are brought against us” after Palestine initiated a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice for Washington's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city of Jerusalem.

    Despite exiting the agreement's "optional protocol" Bolton maintained Washington would remain a party to the wider Vienna Convention.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi