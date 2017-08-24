US will impose visa sanctions on four countries

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Trump administration is threatening to halt some travel from four countries refusing to cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security on deportations, Report informs citing Fox News.

DHS officials confirmed to Fox News that letters have been sent to the State Department seeking the suspension of visas for some of those countries' citizens.

Government officials refuse to specify the countries that will be affected. But the dispute centers on countries refusing to accept nationals who have been deported or delaying their return.

According to CNN sources, the countries are Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea and Sierra Leone.