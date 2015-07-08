US welcomes Afghan-Taliban peace talks

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. on Tuesday welcomed recently begun peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, saying that the talks demonstrate Kabul's commitment to de-escalation.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the two sides met for talks in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to begin direct peace talks for the first time on Tuesday. Neither side many any public comments on the content or results of the talks, but local media reported that the meeting lasted two hours at an undisclosed location and was attended by two "senior" Pakistani officials.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that the talks are “an important step in advancing prospects for a credible peace.”

“The United States commends the government of Afghanistan's prioritization of peace and reconciliation efforts with the Taliban. And we both acknowledge and appreciate Pakistan's important efforts to host these conversations,” he said.

An Afghan official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Agency that the Islamabad meeting was the first face-to-face talks between the two sides.

“[The] delegation included representatives from all parts of Afghan society,” the official said.