 Top

US: Two killed after shooting at apartment complex

US: Two killed after shooting at apartment complex

Idaho police say at least two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in Caldwell.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said the report of an active shooter at the Portstewart Apartments came in about 4:19 p.m. Thursday, and responding officers found multiple victims at the scene. A police officer was among the injured, and the suspect in the case was among the dead.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The officer's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear if the people injured or killed in the shooting lived at the complex.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!