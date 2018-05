Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Pentagon has said it will commit 200 servicemen to Syria.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, the United States will send an additional 200 servicemen to Syria to participate in the operation to oust the terrorist group Daesh from its stronghold in Raqqa, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Saturday.

The servicemen will take part in the operation to liberate city of Raqqa from Daesh.