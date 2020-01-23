US to impose visa restrictions for pregnant women from January 24

The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting “birth tourism”, in which women travel to the US to give birth so their children can have a coveted US passport.

Report informs that the State Department planned to publicize the rules on Thursday, according to two officials with knowledge of the plans who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The rules would make it more difficult for pregnant women to travel on a tourist visa.

In one draft of the regulations, they would have to clear an additional hurdle before obtaining the visa - convincing a consular officer that they have another legitimate reason to come to the US.

The Trump administration has been restricting all forms of immigration, but the president has been particularly plagued by the issue of birthright citizenship — anyone born in the US is considered a citizen, under the Constitution.