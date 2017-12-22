US to give friendship reception to 64 states on Jerusalem resolution

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ US will give special party for representatives of the countries that voted no, abstained or were absent at the voting of the UN resolution not recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Report informs citing Haberler, US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said.

The invitation asked the representatives of the countries at UN "to a reception to thank you for your friendship to the United States".

The party will be held on January 3, 2018.

Notably, yesterday, the UN General Assembly approved a draft resolution entitled "Illegal Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory" submitted by Turkey and Yemen. 128 countries voted in favor of the document.

The US, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, Togo and the Pacific island states of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Palau voted against the resolution. 35 countries, including Czech Republic, Argentina, Australia, Latvia, Poland, Croatia abstained.

21 countries, including Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Mongolia, Zambia were absent.

Thus, the US will give "friendship reception" on January 3 to representatives of 64 countries, including Israel.