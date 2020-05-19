US to freeze WHO funding unless major reforms seen

On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to permanently halt US funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) if the body does not commit to "major substantive improvements" in the next 30 days, The Hill reported.

The president, in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, levied a series of allegations that the global health entity overlooked or ignored various warning signs about the coronavirus and criticized its stance toward China during the pandemic.

"We do not have time to waste," he wrote. "That is my duty, as President of the United Staes, to inform you that, if the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization."

"I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests," he added.

The Trump administration is already in touch with the WHO about desired reforms, the president wrote, but he did not specify what those reforms would be other than to say they would have to be.