US to extend Afghan military presence

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United States is to extend its military presence in Afghanistan beyond 2016, administration officials say.

Report informs citing BBC, President Barack Obama will outline the plans later. They are expected to include keeping 5,500 troops in the country when he leaves office in 2017.

Originally all but a small embassy-based force were due to leave by the end of next year.

But the US military says more troops will be needed to help Afghan forces counter a growing Taliban threat.

The US forces will be stationed in four locations - in Kabul, Bagram, Jalalabad and Kandahar.

Last week, the top US military commander in Afghanistan, Gen John Campbell, said the US must consider boosting its military presence in the country beyond 2016.

He was speaking days after the Taliban briefly seized the northern city of Kunduz - their most spectacular military gain since being ousted from power in 2001.