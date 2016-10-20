US to build a new secret military base in Israel

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ US signed a contract with "Conti Federal Services" on construction of secret military base in Israel.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, the US company is located in the US state of New Jersey.

According to information, the contract worth 64.6 mln USD. Construction work under the contract, will be completed on November 28, 2018. Website Federal Business Opportunities writes, the project ordered by TheU.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District.

The facility will include a bomb shelter with area of 4 000 sq. m, ancillary facilities of 2 150 sq.m, objects for garbage area of 50 sq.m, office buildings with area of 450 sq.m, the technical tunnel area of 1 900 sq. m and a warehouse area of 2 200 sq.m.