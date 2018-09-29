US threatens sanctions against Syria circumventing UN Security Council

© PBS

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The United States and its allies are ready to initiate tougher sanctions against Syria if its government refuses to work on the draft of the new Constitution, James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria, said speaking to Reuters.

"If the regime (of Bashar Assad - ed.) does that, we believe that then we can go after it the way we went after Iran before 2015 - with really tough international sanctions," Jeffrey said, referring to secondary sanctions against Tehran for its nuclear programme.

He noted that the United States will pursue "a strategy of isolation" on Syria.

"Even if the U.N. Security Council won't pass them we will just do it through the European Union, we will do it through our Asian allies, and then we will make it our business to make life as miserable as possible for that flopping cadaver of a regime," he said.