US tests ballistic missile intercept system

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. military on Friday successfully shot down a medium-range ballistic missile in a test of the ship-based missile defense system that it is developing with Japan, Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said.

Navy sailors on the USS John Finn, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, intercepted the test missile off the west coast of Hawaii using a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, part of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system, the MDA said in a statement.

“This was a superb accomplishment and key milestone for the SM-3 Block IIA return to flight,” Air Force Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, the MDA director, said in a statement.