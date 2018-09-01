 Top
    US submarine armed with tomahawk missiles enters Mediterranean

    © U.S. Navy / Heather Judkins

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarine U.S.S. Newport News entered the Gibraltar Port this week, Report informs citing RT.

    According to the Gibraltar Chronicle, the submarine was spotted in the area of the port on Thursday, August 30.

    The media outlet notes that Spanish customs boat tried to approach it but was stopped by a Gibraltar Defense Police vessel.

    British armed forces dislocated in Gibraltar confirmed in the Twitter post that the US vessel call was planned.

