US State Secretary warns Asad on possibility of ground operation in Syria

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said that if the peace plan fails, more foreign troops could enter the conflict in Syria, Report informs citing Reuters.

"If the Assad regime does not live up to its responsibilities and if the Iranians and the Russians do not hold Assad to the promises that they have made ... then the international community obviously is not going to sit there like fools and watch this. There will be an increase of activity to put greater pressure on them," Kerry, who was in Munich, told Dubai-based Orient TV.

"There is a possibility there will be additional ground troops."