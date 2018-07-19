US State Department makes three proposals following Trump - Putin meeting

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said there were three proposals discussed at the meeting that the US is "currently assessing."

Report informs citing the Kommersant,according to Nauert, the proposals included establishing a high-level working group with business leaders from both countries and an "expert council" that would include political scientists from the US and Russia, current and former diplomats as well as former military officials -- similar to an initiative between the US and Soviet Union years ago.

Lastly, Nauert said officials from the US and Russian national security councils would meet to discuss "follow-up meetings”.

Notably, the meeting of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place on July 16 in Finland.Presidents first held talks one-on-one, and then continued in an expanded format, after which they held a joint press conference.