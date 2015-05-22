US spent more than 2 billion dollars on military operations in Iraq and Syria

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ US spending on military operations against militant groups of "Islamic state" in Iraq and Syria, as of 9 April amounted to 2.1 billion dollars, said Pentagon spokesman Steve Warren.

Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti", the US-led coalition began air strikes on the positions of the IG in Iraq in August last year, and the next month a similar campaign was launched in Syria.

Warren also said that two thousand hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers AT-4 will be delivered to Iraq as early as next week, reports the Associated Press.Earlier, State Department spokesman reported that there are thousands of such systems. It is expected that the anti-tank weapons would be an effective tool in the fight against car bombs, which are widely used by militants.