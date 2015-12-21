 Top
    US special forces arrive in Iraq

    Steve Warren: Special forces arrived in Iraq in accordance with request of the Iraqi government

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Special Forces arrived in Iraq to carry out covert combat missions.

    Report informs citing the TASS, it was reported by representative of the command of the international coalition led by Washington, Colonel Steve Warren.

    "Special forces arrived in Iraq in accordance with the request of the Iraqi government," he said.

    "They will carry out covert operations, after consultation with the leadership of the country", stressed S. Warren.

