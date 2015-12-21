US special forces arrive in Iraq

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Special Forces arrived in Iraq to carry out covert combat missions.

Report informs citing the TASS, it was reported by representative of the command of the international coalition led by Washington, Colonel Steve Warren.

"Special forces arrived in Iraq in accordance with the request of the Iraqi government," he said.

"They will carry out covert operations, after consultation with the leadership of the country", stressed S. Warren.