US shooting: several people injured - VIDEO

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two people have been shot after an argument at a dining and entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Police say one was shot in the head and was unresponsive, and the other was struck in the thigh.

According to preliminary information, shooter run away.