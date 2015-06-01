US: Several Americans captured by Houthi rebels in Yemen

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/The US State Department stated that several Americans were detained by Houthi-Shia rebels that intend to overthrow the American-supported government and continue to fight for the control in the poorest country of the Arab world.

Report informs referring to VOA, Washington Post newspaper says that US citizens are being detained in prison near Sanaa, the capital of Yemen and US attempts to free them failed. in the newspaper writes that none of the Americans detainees is the US government servant. It is believed that the three work for the private company, and are the citizens of the US and Yemeni.

A State Department official says the US is doing everything possible for their release. However, the official did not disclose the details of the information on the identity of the detainees.