US servicemen killed well-known terrorist in Libya

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US servicemen killed a famous terrorist in Libya.

Report informs citing BBC, Mokhtar Belmokhtar who is considered an influential leaders of "al Qaeda" is organization, became the next target of the American servicemen.

The military operation conducted on the base of the Libyan authorization, took place in the eastern regions of the country. It is considered that Belmokhtar was killed as a result of air strikes.

In April 2013, Chad's president said that Belmokhtar detonated himself. However, the news was not confirmed then.