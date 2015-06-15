 Top
    Close photo mode

    US servicemen killed well-known terrorist in Libya

    The military operation conducted on the base of the Libyan authorization, took place in the eastern regions of the country

    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US servicemen killed a famous terrorist in Libya.

    Report informs citing BBC, Mokhtar Belmokhtar who is considered an influential leaders of "al Qaeda" is organization, became the next target of the American servicemen.

    The military operation conducted on the base of the Libyan authorization, took place in the eastern regions of the country. It is considered that Belmokhtar was killed as a result of air strikes.

    In April 2013, Chad's president said that Belmokhtar detonated himself. However, the news was not confirmed then.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi