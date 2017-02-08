US senators want to ban lifting of sanctions against Russia

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Group of Senators in the United States intends to introduce legislation, to impose congressional oversight and veto power over the Trump administration if it seeks to ease sanctions on Moscow.

Report informs citing the TASS, on Wednesday, a group led by Senators Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, plan to introduce legislation that would impose strict new congressional oversight and veto power over the Trump administration if it decided to lift sanctions on Russia.

The Russia Review Act would require the White House to submit a report detailing why it was seeking to lift sanctions, setting into motion a 120-day review period where Congress could vote to disapprove of easing the penalties on the country.