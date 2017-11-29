US Senator: War may start because of North Korea's missile test

Baku. 29 November.REPORT.AZ/ “We're headed to a war if things don't change”.

US Senator Lindsey Graham told the CNN.,

He said if North Korea does not end its missile test US will have no option but to go to war to stop this.

“If there’s a war with North Korea it will be because North Korea brought it on itself,” the South Carolina Republican said.

He added that he doesn't think war would be the best outcome but said the US won't let Kim Jong Un have the ability to strike America's mainland.