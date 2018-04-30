US Senator John McCain hospitalized again

© Reuters/Carlos Barria

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ John McCain, a member of the US Senate from Republican Party, was hospitalized.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Ben Domenek, the senator's son-in-law, told.

According to him, McCain has already made his will. The senator asked his son-in-law to take care of her daughter, Meghan.

Notably, 81-year-old McCain was hospitalized with a diagnosis of brain cancer last year. In April, he was hospitalized with a diagnosis of intestinal infection and had surgery.

McCain is a member of the US Senate Armed Forces Committee. He criticized the US President Donald Trump, because he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for winning the presidential elections. Last summer, McCain said that Russia was more dangerous than the ISIS terrorist group.