US Senate rejects immigration plans

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Senate Thursday struck down four competing immigration proposals, ending a long-awaited week of immigration debate without passing a bill.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

None of the projects scored enough 60 votes.

This week’s discussions focused on a bill proposed by US President Donald Trump, as well as a project prepared jointly by the Republican and Democratic parties.

After the failure of four projects, the White House proposed to postpone the discussion of immigration reform to the US House of Representatives.