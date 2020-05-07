US Senate approves nomination of William Evanina for counterintelligence chief

The US approved William Evanina, President Donald Trump's nominee for a top counterintelligence position. The Senate voted 84 to 7 to approve Evanina as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Report says, citing the website of the US Senate.

"Lawmakers voted 84-7 to make William Evanina the first Senate-confirmed director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, which is part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The confirmation came just days after Sen. Chuck Grassley lifted his hold on Evanina's nomination, which he had initially placed in June 2018 and renewed in March 2019."