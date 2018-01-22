US Senate appoints new time for voting on interim budget

© Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US Senate has decided to postpone voting on the provisional three-week budget at noon on January 22 (21:00 Baku time), Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

“We have not yet found a way forward”, Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer said.

US federal agencies stopped work because of a lack of funding for the first time since 2013. The White House said that the lawmakers from the Democratic Party were to blame for what happened. Democrats also blamed President Donald Trump for what had happened.