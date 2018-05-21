US Secretary of State: Washington will put unprecedented financial pressure on Iran

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The United States will increase the financial pressure on Iran with the "strongest sanctions in history," after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. Report informs citing the AFP, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday. "Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East," he said in outlining the new US strategy on handling the Islamic regime, including 12 tough conditions from Washington for any "new deal" with Tehran.

Notably, US resumed the sanctions against Iran after withdrawing from the nuclear deal.