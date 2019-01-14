US Secretary of State Pompeo ends Mideast tour

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cut his Middle East tour short due to a death in the family, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

“Secretary Pompeo will return to the United States after his meetings in Muscat, Oman," State Department Deputy Spokesman Robert Palladino told Bloomberg. “This curtailment of travel is required so that the Pompeo family may attend a family funeral.”

Pompeo will be postponing his scheduled trip to Kuwait. The statement said he will be visiting the country “at an agreeable time in the near future.”