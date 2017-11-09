US Secretary of State names conditions for Trump-Putin meeting

© РИА Новости/ Михаил Климентьев

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam if have sufficient areas of substance to discuss, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"When the two leaders meet, is there something sufficiently substantive?" Tillerson said. "No conclusion has been made on that."

No decision has been made on whether U.S. President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that Putin and Trump could discuss at the meeting in Vietnam on the sidelines of the APEC summit the situation in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral relations.

The 25th summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum will be held in Da Nang (Vietnam) on November 10-11.