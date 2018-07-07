US Secretary of State did not meet with North Korea leader

© NPR

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has concluded his visit to Pyongyang, during which he did not met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Report informs citing the TASS.

M. Pompeo completed his two-day visit to North Korea, during which he held two rounds of talks with the head of United Front Department of Korean Workers ' party, Kim Yong - Chol.

"I think that we have made progress on each issue under discussion," South Korean Agency Yonhap cites the Secretary of State.

During the talks held in Pyongyang, the parties stressed the importance of implementing three goals: full denuclearization, creation of guarantees for the preservation of the DPRK regime and repatriation of the remains of American servicemen killed during the Korean war in 1950-1953.

After the visit to Pyongyang, Pompeo leaves for Tokyo, where he will hold trilateral talks with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea.