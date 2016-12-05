US Secretary of State criticized Israel's actions

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry has criticized Israel for building settlements in Palestinian territories.

Report informs citing Anadolu, John Kerry said he does not agree with the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said earlier that the construction of settlements in the occupied territories is not an obstacle to the peace process.

"Do not engage in self-deception. Ignoring realities and claiming that Israel's actions do not have consequences is not true", stressed chief of American diplomacy.