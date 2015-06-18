US Secretary of State congratulates Muslims with holy month of Ramadan

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry congratulated the Muslims of the world with the holy month of Ramadan.

Report informs citing the website of the Department of State, John Kerry congratulated Muslims and wished happy and blessed Ramadan.

"Ramadan is a season for heightened reflection, worship, compassion, and community. For Muslims everywhere, this special month provides spiritual nourishment and reinforces appreciation for the universal value - and values - of humanity. It is also a time to reflect on awareness of the responsibility of people of all faiths to help those in need, including those stricken by poverty and the victims of conflict in such countries as Burma, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen", he said.

John Kerry also said that along with many of our embassies around the world, the Department of State will once again host a celebration in honor of Ramadan.

The head of the State Department concluded his words "I wish all Muslims a joyful Ramadan Kareem.