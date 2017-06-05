US Secretary of State commented on disparity of diplomatic relations of four Arab states with Qatar

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Monday called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences after several nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Earlier, four Arab countries Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and moved to close off access to the Gulf country over what they say is the country's support of terrorism.

"We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences," Tillerson said in Sydney.

"If there's any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) remain united." - US Secretary of State noted.