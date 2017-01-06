US Secretary of State: Obama’s plan for military intervention in Syria was abruptly derailed by UK

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Barack Obama’s plan for military intervention in Syria was abruptly derailed by UK”.

Report informs, referring to The Guardian, US Secretary of State John Kerry told.

The American president said he would bomb the Syrian regime if it used chemical weapons but he did not follow through on his promise. The failure to enforce his stated “red line” after President Bashar al-Assad used sarin gas in a Damascus suburb in August 2013 is seen by some as the worst stain on Obama’s legacy. Secretary of State says responsibility lays totally on David Cameron and members of British Parliament:

“Now, we were marching towards that time when, lo and behold … Prime Minister David Cameron went to the parliament and he sought a vote for approval for him to join in the action that we were going to engage in. And guess what, the parliament voted no, they shot him down.”

Notably, British MPs voted to rule out joining US-led strikes, triggering diplomatic shockwaves across the Atlantic.