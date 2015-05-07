U.S. Secretary of State arrives in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry visited Saudi Arabia after Djibouti.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the US State Department issued a statement about it.

According to the report, the meetings were held with the king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, the foreign minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and other officials.

John Kerry is expected to meet with Yemeni President Abdrabb Mansur Hadi in Riyadh: "We can only confirm the news about the meeting. We do not have further information about the visit."