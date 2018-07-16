US Secretary of State and Russian FM hold meeting in Helsinki

© RT

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo are holding talks in the Finnish capital, Report informs citing the TASS.

The meeting of the foreign ministers is held in parallel with the summit of the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

This is the first personal meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo since the appointment of the latter to the post of Secretary of State, before the ministers several times talked on the phone.